Indianapolis Colts injury report: Latest on Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson for fantasy football Week 5

As Jonathan Taylor is set to return to action, Anthony Richardson has been lighting it up for the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie quarterback from Florida has 479 passing yards, 131 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns (three rushing) in three games.

However, Richardson missed their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens after being under the league’s concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Taylor returns after spending the first four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Here’s the Week 5 injury update for the Colts and their fantasy football implications.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 5

Indianapolis Colts Week 5 injury update

According to the Colts’ most recent injury update, Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye, and Bernhard Raimann won’t play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Leonard did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week due to a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Paye and Raimann are under concussion protocol, forcing them to miss practices. But while Paye didn’t participate this week, Raimann was a limited participant during the Indianapolis Colts’ Friday practice session.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s status remains unspecified. After not practicing last Wednesday, he became a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. However, he did suit up for the Colts last week, even if he was questionable due to groin and back injuries.

Center Ryan Kelly’s status is also unspecified despite being a full participant from Wednesday to Friday. Guard Quenton Nelson and defensive end Tyquan Lewis were full participants during Friday's practice after being absent last Wednesday.

Also Read: Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 5

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer will help you win weekly fantasy football matchups.

Jonathan Taylor injury update

After being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the season, Jonathan Taylor returned to team practices this week. He was a full participant during the Indianapolis Colts’ Wednesday to Friday sessions.

While he wore a helmet and pads during team practices, Taylor is still questionable on the injury report. Per NFL rules, players under the PUP list can return to training after four weeks.

However, teams have up to three weeks to activate the player as he starts practicing. Otherwise, the player will remain in PUP for the rest of the season but receive his salary.

The Indianapolis Colts might take time to bring back Taylor to action. After all, he suffered his season-ending ankle injury late in their 2022 campaign.

However, there’s a scenario that Jonathan Taylor might not play for the Colts anymore. Indianapolis trading Taylor away is a possibility, considering how the two sides failed to agree during his contract extension talks.

But if Jonathan Taylor makes a return in Week 5, he is an RB2 or Flex option at best. It’s tough to bet on him becoming the All-Pro running back who led the league in rushing two years ago. It would take time, but it won’t happen in Week 5. Anthony Richardson’s rushing ability can also take some carries away from him.

Also Read: Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 5

Anthony Richardson injury update

Richardson missed the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens because he was under concussion protocol. He slammed his head on the turf after scoring his second rushing touchdown in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

However, he played in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with 200 passing yards, 56 rushing yards, and three touchdowns (two passing). Despite losing to the Rams, Anthony Richardson finished that game and didn’t look injured.

Therefore, he will be healthy for the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 matchup against the Titans. But while his mobility can generate rushing touchdowns, his passing inaccuracy limits his capacity to gain more yards. Last week, he completed only 44 percent of his passes versus Los Angeles.

But if you have no better option at quarterback, start Richardson for your Week 5 roster because those touchdowns can pull his numbers up. His 23 fantasy points per game average isn’t bad.

Also Read: Detroit Lions injury report for Week 5

Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer can help determine if you will get a fair deal.

Mo Alie-Cox injury update

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox’s status is unspecified, even if he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He did not practice on Wednesday. Even if he plays in Week 5, he’s out of the fantasy football radar after having just two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in three games.