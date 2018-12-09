×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Injured Odell Beckham Jr. to miss Redskins match

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    09 Dec 2018, 00:13 IST
Odell-Beckham-100817-USNews-Getty-FTR
Odell Beckham Jr.

An injury to Odell Beckham Jr. means the New York Giants will be missing a key part of their offense on Sunday when they face the Washington Redskins. 

Beckham will miss the Week 14 matchup as he deals with a bruised quadriceps, the team announced. 

He practiced on a limited basis during the week and, on Saturday, the team determined he would not play.

Beckham first appeared on the team’s injury report on Friday.

It will be a big loss for the Giants as Beckham has contributed significantly this season. He has caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns through 12 games. He also has thrown for two touchdowns.

The Giants (4-8) are sitting at the bottom of the NFC East, a division where the Redskins (6-6) have lost three straight games as they struggle without injured starting quarterback Alex Smith, with back-up Colt McCoy also out.

Omnisport
NEWS
Odell Beckham Jr. headbutted air-conditioning unit 'to...
RELATED STORY
Beckham hopes to spoil playoff-bound teams if Giants are out
RELATED STORY
Odell Beckham Jr. needs to create headlines on the field,...
RELATED STORY
Giants owner Mara to talk with Beckham Jr
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 7: Preview
RELATED STORY
Eagles keep playoff hopes alive with Redskins win
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 3 Preview
RELATED STORY
Giants too good for 49ers in crunch time
RELATED STORY
Rams first team to punch ticket to postseason, win NFC...
RELATED STORY
Eagles soar as Wentz helps down Giants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us