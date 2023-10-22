Is Aaron Jones playing today vs. Broncos? Packers RB's status explored

Aaron Jones hasn't had the best start to the 2023 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers running back has recorded 59 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in just two games.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury when he was running for a touchdown in Green Bay's season opener against the Chicago Bears. He returned for the Week 4 clash against the Detroit Lions but seemingly aggravated his injury.

Now, fans are curious to learn whether Jones has recovered well enough to feature in the Week 7 clash against the Denver Broncos.

Aaron Jones injury update: Is the Packers RB playing vs. Broncos?

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

As of Sunday, Oct. 22, Aaron Jones is listed as questionable on the Green Bay Packers roster. The running back was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

However, reports suggest that Jones is expected to feature against the Broncos in Week 7, barring any setback.

Jones, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019, has recorded three 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons with the Packers. He featured in all 17 games last season, recording 1,121 yards and two touchdowns on 213 carries.

NFL 2023 season Week 7: How to watch Packers vs Broncos live?

The Packers vs Broncos Week 7 clash on Sunday, Oct. 22 will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans without access to cable can live stream the contest on fuboTV.

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Kickoff for the game is set at 8:25 p.m. ET at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Packers are currently second in the NFC North with a 2-3 record. Matt LaFleur's team will be hoping to snap their two-game losing streak when they make the trip to Denver later on Sunday.