Is Aaron Jones playing today vs. Saints? Packers RB's status explored

Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury on the Green Bay Packers' opening weekend.

Following a touchdown, he limped back to the locker room and was treated. He did not return and was absent in their loss last weekend. What is his status going into their Week 3 matchup?

Very little information had been revealed regarding Jones' status for the matchup with the unbeaten New Orleans Saints. He's still considered questionable, but things are not trending in the right direction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last week, the Packers activated Patrick Taylor, a running back, from the practice squad. That was done to give them depth in the running game without Aaron Jones. Ahead of this week's matchup, they've done the same once again.

The Packers have been largely quiet about Jones' and Christian Watson's status for this weekend, but it does not appear as if the running back will play on Sunday.

He's still considered a game-time decision, but it doesn't look good for fantasy managers. He's likely going to be limited if he does play in any capacity, which may not even happen.

Aaron Jones fantasy replacements

Aaron Jones may be out again.

It's very likely that AJ Dillon was drafted and is not available in your fantasy leagues to replace Aaron Jones. If he's inactive, you will have to look elsewhere for a starting running back this week.

That could include Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens. He's projected to score 11.7 fantasy points on Sunday and is available in 45.7% of ESPN leagues.

Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears is worth looking into as well. He's trending positively and is projected to score 8.3 points this weekend after a pretty decent start to the year.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of good value running backs available at this stage. It may be best to consider moving a running back out of the flex position and starting a pass-catcher there instead of Jones.

This is all presuming he does not play on Sunday, which the Packers have neither confirmed nor denied yet.