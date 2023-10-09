Is Aaron Jones playing tonight? Update on Packers QB for fantasy football Week 5 

Three crucial Green Bay Packers players, including running back Aaron Jones, were listed as questionable in the team's last injury report for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Recent reports however suggest that Jones will play.

Jones, who recovered from a hamstring injury in time for the Detroit Lions game in Week 4, took part in limited practice Thursday and Friday. He mostly took part in individual drills.

After being questioned by reporters about his fitness, Jones said:

"I feel good. I just continue to take it day by day. Since the hamstring issue may linger, I don't want this to happen. When you get an injury like that, it's never what you want, but I've been working hard to try to return to the field."

Jones was mainly a limited participant in practice for the majority of the week, but the running back is still expected to play tonight against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

When Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Jones' usage in practice on Saturday was not any less than it had been during the week, it indicated that Jones hadn't experienced a setback to his injury.

The Leap's Peter Bukowski also reported about Aaron Jones on Saturday. He wrote on Twitter:

"No injury designations for any of the current starting OL, Luke Musgrave (cleared protocol) or Christian Watson. And Aaron Jones practiced all week. The offense is full send Monday."

Aaron Jones injury update: What happened to Packers RB?

For a long time, running back Aaron Jones has been a mainstay in fantasy football, and after a great showing against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, when he amassed 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns in less than three quarters of action, it appeared as though he would keep that status.

In that first game, Jones strained his hamstring, forcing him to miss the following two weeks against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints before making a comeback against the Detroit Lions.

However, Jones looked to have been significantly hindered by his hamstring problem. He did take part in the Packers' Week 4 defeat against the Lions, but his total of five carries for 18 rushing yards was unimpressive.

Jones' return Monday is something that many Packers and fantasy football players would want, but it doesn't seem logical for the Packers to rush him back, especially if they feel he might not be productive.

Jones should play tonight, though, and should be considerably more involved than he was last week, if LaFleur's Saturday remark is any indication.