Is Aaron Rodgers appearing on ManningCast? Latest on MNF coverage details for 49ers vs Vikings

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time regular season MVP in the NFL, will be a guest on "ManningCast" for the Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Omaha Productions revealed this on Sunday.

For fans of the NFL, the "ManningCast" offers a different Monday Night Football broadcast. Peyton and Eli Manning, who both won the Super Bowl in their playing careers, have simulcast three Monday night games on ESPN2 this season in addition to the more well-known MNF broadcast on ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

The Manning brothers invite well-known guests and provide commentary and evaluation during the games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Among the famous names that have been on the show as guests are rapper Lil Wayne, former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley, actor and producer Dwayne Johnson and actor/rapper Snoop Dogg.

The 49ers versus Vikings game, which pits two playoff hopefuls against each other, should be exciting. After the Cleveland Browns snapped its streak of 15 regular-season games without a loss last week, San Francisco is looking to bounce back to winning ways.

After losing four of their first five games of the season, the Minnesota Vikings hope that last week's victory over the Chicago Bears will be the catalyst for a successful run.

It will be fascinating to hear what Aaron Rodgers and the Manning brothers think of both teams since these players have all earned at least one Super Bowl ring in their careers.

For Week 7, Rodgers and the Peyton brothers will be joined on the "ManningCast" by Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson. After Draymond Green in 2021 and Steph Curry last year, Thompson is set to become the third member of Golden State to make a special appearance on the show.

Expand Tweet

How to watch "ManningCast"?

For the 2023 NFL season, all "ManninCast" episodes will be broadcast on ESPN2, but they will also be streamable on tablets and smartphones via NFL+.

Just prior to kickoff, the simulcast for the MNF matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will start airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Aaron Rodgers injury update

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the New York Jets, sustained an Achilles injury during his first game with the team in Week 1. Two days after the injury, he underwent surgery.

Rodgers has consistently stated that his Achilles surgery rehab process has been uncomplicated. The 39-year-old is still optimistic that he will be able to play before the season is out, even though there are several important obstacles to overcome.

Expand Tweet

According to multiple reports, if his recovery continues progressing at this pace, Aaron Rodgers might be fully prepared to play again by Week 15, when the Jets are slated to play against the Miami Dolphins.