Is Aaron Rodgers playing today? Update on Jets QB's debut vs Giants

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing in the preseason is something the NFL hasn't witnessed since 2018. The start of the 2023 season is days away with teams across the league playing their preseason games.

As such, it is rare to see any starters on the field in such games to avoid any injuries.

However, head coach Robert Saleh is going against the grain to start the 39-year-old against the New York Giants. Saleh explained to reporters why starters like the four-time NFL MVP are playing in the preseason finale:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You can’t coach scared, you can’t play scared. You can slip out of your car and have something happen to you, but knock on wood, everyone will be fine. You know you see some of the great ones out there. Kansas City’s playing their guys, Buffalo’s playing their guys, it’s not uncommon."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The New York Jets head coach added that Aaron Rodgers could use the experience of playing in a new stadium:

“Even though he’s been in the league for 19 years, he’s going into a new stadium, he’s got new colors on, he’s got new teammates, new play caller, everything’s new."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers and the starters will likely be playing more than a series versus the New York Giants on Saturday night.

As Saleh mentioned, the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller will have new teammates and a new home stadium for the first time in 19 seasons.

Rodgers was traded this offseason by the Green Bay Packers and recently signed a $75 million extension with the Jets. That move saved the Jets $35 million as Rodgers was owed $110 million from his previous deal.

The quarterback explained to Peter King of NBC Sports why he took the huge pay cut:

"What it comes down to is … it was the right thing that made me feel best. I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with [GM] Joe [Douglas], he has made it very clear the vision for the football team."

Rodgers is looking to lead a Jets franchise that hasn't made the postseason since the 2010 season. That's the season he and the Packers lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

New York hasn't won the AFC East since the 2002 season and the 10-time Pro Bowler has his work cut out for him in the Big Apple this season.

How to watch Jets vs Giants: TV schedule, streaming options and more to catch Aaron Rodgers' debut

Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: NFL Network, WNBC (local)

NFL Network, WNBC (local) Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 98 votes