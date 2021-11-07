Is A.J. Brown playing tonight vs Rams in Week 9?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has more pressure on him now than ever before without Derrick Henry in the backfield. The second-year wide receiver has had two straight games with over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Brown has more chemistry with Ryan Tannehill than Julio Jones, who has struggled to adapt to the Titans' new scheme and quarterback. Brown is currently injured, however, and his status for Week 9 was in question this week.

A.J. Brown has a knee injury that came out of nowhere and caused him to miss practice on Friday. The shorthanded Titans face the Los Angeles Rams in primetime in the Rams' building Sunday.

Having Brown on the field is essential to their chances of winning.

A.J. Brown is expected to play in Week 9 against the Bills

Although Brown missed practice Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday that he should play and be fine against the Rams. For the Titans, this is a huge break in their favor.

The Titans will have to adjust to life without their superstar in the backfield. Henry is by far the NFL's leading rusher and has been the heart and soul of the offense throughout the past three seasons.

They signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson this week, and Peterson will try his best to replace Henry. Peterson will be looking to prove something to the rest of the league.

But A.J. Brown and Jones will have to step up in a big way to keep the Titans' offense rolling.

Brown has a combination of speed, athleticism, and size. He's a very talented athlete who is a nightmare to have to guard.

He struggled throughout the first five weeks of the season but has shown the oozing talent he possesses in the last three weeks.

A.J. Brown vs. Jalen Ramsey will be the matchup to watch

Brown has been a stud against man coverage this season. He's too strong and fast to be covered by just one man.

The Rams like to play with more zone coverage and like to rotate where their cornerbacks play.

PFF @PFF Highest receiving grades vs man coverage:



🥇 Cooper Kupp - 93.7

🥈 Justin Jefferson - 91.4

🥉 Tim Patrick - 90.6

🏅 Ja’Marr Chase - 90.5

🏅 A.J. Brown - 89.9 Highest receiving grades vs man coverage:🥇 Cooper Kupp - 93.7🥈 Justin Jefferson - 91.4🥉 Tim Patrick - 90.6🏅 Ja’Marr Chase - 90.5🏅 A.J. Brown - 89.9 https://t.co/MNHBJ1lhiG

Jalen Ramsey won't match up with Brown on every play. Ramsey will rotate between Brown and Jones, as both players can be highly explosive.

But when Ramsey does cover Brown, it will be an entertaining matchup to watch.

When it comes to being physical, Ramsey isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. He will provide A.J. Brown with a good test, as Ramsey has played as well as any cornerback in the NFL this season.

This matchup could very well decide the outcome of the game.

