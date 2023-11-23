Is AJ Dillon playing today vs. Lions? Packers RB's availability status for Week 12 explored

Entering the 2023 season, AJ Dillon was seen as a clear backup to Aaron Jones in the Green Bay Packers running back rotation. However, due to Jones' injury issues, Dillon has seen an increase in snaps, and he has repaid the Packers with improved productivity.

Heading into Week 12, Dillon is dealing with an injury, while Jones has been effectively ruled out until further notice.

AJ Dillon Injury Update

AJ Dillon will play in today's Thanksgiving Day Game against the Detroit Lions. The versatile running back was listed as a non-participant for all three of this week's injury reports, but this looks to be more of a preventive measure rather than assurance of his non-participation in Week 12.

Dillon would be tasked once again with filling the shoes of Aaron Jones, who is sidelined for the first of what will likely be a multi-game absence due to a sprained MCL. Dillon's availability will be key for the Packers if they want to make an unlikely playoff push in the 2023 NFL season.

The franchise has been rush-heavy all season long as they let Jordan Love grow into his role as the team's franchise quarterback.

What happened to AJ Dillon?

AJ Dillon is dealing with a groin injury heading into Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. This injury has bothered the rusher for a while now, despite him appearing in each of Green Bay's ten games this season and rushing for 405 yards and one TD on 117 rush attempts, in addition to snagging 16 passes for 146 receiving yards.

Dillon will likely suit up for the Packers' game; however, if he's unable to, then the team will rely on Patrick Taylor and James Robinson to take the reins in the backfield. Taylor has played four times this season, while Robinson is yet to make his season debut. The Packers' success on Thursday will likely come down to how the team utilizes their wide array of rushers against a formidable Detroit Lions pass rush.

The Lions have been 2023's surprise franchise, playing some great football under the leadership of HC Dan Campbell, a frontrunner for the Coach of the Year Award.