Is Alexander Mattison playing tonight? Vikings RB’s status explored for Week 11 SNF game vs Broncos

Alexander Mattison has been serving as the Minnesota Vikings' featured running back during the 2023 NFL season. He has started in all of their games, but his Week 11 status has been in jeopardy after he suffered a concussion in their most recent outing.

Mattison has been unable to practice this week while going through the NFL's official concussion protocols. This has resulted in him being listed on the Vikings injury report as questionable to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

While his chances of playing were beginning to appear slim, Mattison reportedly has a strong chance of playing in Week 11, according to his most recent encouraging update.

Alexander Mattison injury update

Most players who have suffered concussions during the 2023 NFL season have been unable to play in their team's next game. This is due to the NFL's concussion protocols aimed at long-term player safety and mental health. The intensive process requires the diagnosed player to pass several checkpoints before being cleared to play by a neutral third-party medical staff.

The nature of the protocols and Mattison being a non-participant in all of the Minnesota Vikings' practices this week put his status in jeopardy for Sunday Night Football. Despite the grim outlook, he reportedly passed all protocols by Saturday and is now trending toward playing.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter via his personal X account:

"Despite spending the week in concussion protocol and being listed as questionable for Sunday night, Vikings’ RB Alexander Mattison is 'good to go' and expected to play vs. the Broncos, per source."

It sounds like the running back is planning to play against the Denver Broncos after receiving official clearance. He is still listed as questionable, and his official availability will be released shortly before kickoff.

Minnesota Vikings' RB depth chart

If Mattison cannot play on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, Ty Chandler is expected to receive his first start for the Minnesota Vikings. He recently became the RB2 on their roster after Cam Akers suffered a season-ending injury. The Denver Broncos currently rank dead-last in rushing defense, so this is an enticing matchup for their backfield.

Here is how the Minnesota Vikings depth chart at running back currently looks:

Alexander Mattison Ty Chandler Kene Nwangwu C.J. Ham (FB)