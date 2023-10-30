Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing tonight? Latest update on Lions WR for MNF Week 8 vs. Raiders

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable for tonight's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The pacy pass catcher is currently dealing with illness, so the Lions decided to downgrade him to questionable for the Monday Night Football game.

It is important to note that Amon-Ra St. Brown participated fully all week leading up to the game, but he ended up being a late addition to the Lions' injury report. It is also pertinent to note that St. Brown has already missed a fixture this season due to an abdominal injury. Still, he remains the Lions' number-one receiver with 51 catches and 557 yards for the season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown update: What happened to Lions WR?

Detroit Lions lead receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is currently dealing with illness, and his franchise has subsequently added him to their injury report. No mention has been made regarding the exact nature of the illness, but it's serious enough for the elite pass catcher to enter his team's injury report.

St. Brown's potential absence isn't great news for his team, as the franchise is still reeling from the loss of David Montgomery for the second straight week. Montgomery got hurt in his team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Bucs, and he is yet to recover. That means that Jared Goff could be without his best wide receiver and running back for tonight's game as he faces off against a Las Vegas Raiders side hungry for victory. Hopefully, for Lions' fans, St. Brown will recover in due time and get back to doing what he loves most.

How to watch Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Detroit Lions in a marquee Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will feature some of the league's best offensive players, two franchises with postseason expectations and brilliant tactical-minded head coaches on the sidelines.

The Raiders come into the game in bad shape, as they are fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears. The loss dropped their record to 3-4 for the year, and there are renewed calls for Josh McDaniels to relinquish his head coach job. Hence, they undoubtedly have more to lose ahead of tonight's game.

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions have started the season with a 5-2 record. This record could have been even more impressive if they hadn't gotten embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Jared Goff and Co never got going in that game, and they paid the price in a comprehensive defeat by the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens. They'll fancy their chances in Week 8 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit