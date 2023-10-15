Is Anthony Richardson playing this week? Colts QB's availability status explored in Week 6

Anthony Richardson, the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, sat out for some time earlier this year due to a concussion. He is currently once again sidelined due to an injury and has been put on the IR.

Richardson was hurt during a play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He sustained a right shoulder injury on a fairly innocuous play and left the field in visible pain.

Richardson was put on injured reserve after receiving a diagnosis of an acromioclavicular joint ailment, which will keep him out for at least four weeks. He will therefore be unable to participate in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars today.

So far this season, Richardson has made 50 of 84 passes for 577 throwing yards, 3 scores, and one interception. He has additionally carried the ball 25 times for 136 total yards and 4 touchdowns in 4 games.

When will Anthony Richardson return?

Anthony Richardson will automatically miss his team's next four games after being added to the injured list. It is important to remember, though, that four games are the bare minimum of time off, depending on how serious the injury is, the player might miss more.

According to Adam Schefter of the NFL Network, Richardson could miss up to eight weeks of action. Surgery is still an option because it may be the only way to completely repair his right throwing shoulder.

The quarterback's scan last week revealed some good news. His damaged shoulder's labrum is not torn, and the ligaments appeared healthier than anticipated, so the injury might not be an end to his rookie season yet.

Who will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6?

Gardner Minshew, the Indianapolis Colts' backup quarterback, will take over in Anthony Richardson's absence.

The former Philadelphia Eagles QB has participated in each of this season's five games for the Colts. He has thrown for 553 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and no picks.

At this point, Minshew appears to be a reliable replacement for Richardson. He will also be eligible for free agency at the end of the current campaign, so he will want to take advantage of this chance to earn a new contract next season.