Is Breece Hall playing today vs. Falcons? Jets RB's status availability for Week 13 explored

The presence of Breece Hall on the injury report on Wednesday raised more than a few concerns among fantasy managers regarding his availability for Week 13. Although the New York Jets running back participated fully in practice on Friday, his status as questionable remains on the team's injury report. This implies that it's unclear how the player will fare against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 if he plays.

Ahead of the game against the Falcons, Hall and two other Jets RBs are listed as "questionable." The injury report also lists Israel Abanikanda (illness) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

Hall is the only one of the three running backs on the list who managed a full practice on Friday, which suggests he could be well-positioned to play in his typical role as the starting RB for the Jets.

Breece Hall's status update: Will the running back play against the Arizona Cardinals?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Breece Hall should be eligible for selection versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Although he had been labeled as questionable, the running back showed signs of improvement in his recovery after practicing in full on Friday.

Although the second-year back was sidelined for ten games in the 2022 season due to an ACL tear, he has not missed a single matchup for the Jets this year. He was listed as having a hamstring issue on this week's injury report, which meant he was only able to participate in limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday before being cleared to participate in full practice on Friday.

On Sunday, Hall will try to assist the Jets snap their four-game losing streak. The 22-year-old has been the Jets' RB1 from the start of the season, and there have been times when he was just unplayable, such as when he gained 177 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and 127 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the season's first game.

Nevertheless, Hall's production has not been as high as he would have liked over the last few weeks, partly because of the Jets' general offensive problems. Over his last six games, Hall has not rushed for more than fifty yards.

According to Ian Rapoport, running back Dalvin Cook is also anticipated to play against the Falcons in addition to Breece Hall.