Is Breece Hall playing today vs. Texans? Exploring Jets RB's status for Week 14

The New York Jets' franchise running back, Breece Hall, has dealt with his share of injuries in the 2023 NFL season. However, the versatile RB hasn't let these injuries stop him from contributing.

According to Adam Schefter, Breece Hall is expected to play in the Jets' Week 14 game against the Houston Texans. The versatile backfield star has missed a large chunk of training heading into the game, but he's still a shoo-in to start tonight.

What happened to Breece Hall? Week 14 update on Jets RB

Breece Hall missed two straight practice sessions before being a limited participant in Friday's tune-up session ahead of his side's Week 14 clash against the Houston Texans. The reason for Hall's absences is an ankle injury, and he's currently listed as questionable on the Jets' injury report coming into the game.

However, all signs are pointing to him starting tonight, as Jets' head coach Robert Saleh stated on Thursday that he was expecting the lead running back to be able to suit up. Hall has been solid for the Jets all season long, totaling a stat line of 137 carries, 585 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns for the year.

What time and channel is the Jets game on?

The New York Jets are set to take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Only one of these franchises has postseason hopes heading into Week 14.

The Jets have had a nightmare season since Aaron Rodgers went down injured in Week 1. There have been problems at QB, questionable coaching decisions, and let's not even talk about the rumors of internal turmoil in the locker room. New York is on a five-game losing streak, and they're significant underdogs ahead of tonight's game versus the Texans.

As for the Texans, the grass is most certainly greener on their side. Houston is enjoying a great run of form, having won four of their last five games and taking their record to 7-5 for the season. The Texans beat the Denver Broncos last week, and the Jets will need to be on their A-game to avoid a blowout loss.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET