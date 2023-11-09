Is Bryce Young playing tonight vs Bears? Update on Panthers QB for TNF Week 10

Bryce Young has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been struggling to live up to expectations after being selected as the No.1 overall pick at the 2023 NFL draft.

Young completed 24 of his 39 passes for 173 yards in Carolina's 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He also threw three interceptions, with two going for touchdown returns, and was sacked four times as the Panthers fell to a horrendous 1-7 record.

Following Young's poor outing last week, fans have been curious to learn whether he will play against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Is Bryce Young playing tonight vs. Bears?

Barring any late setback or injury, Bryce Young will start in the Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 9. The quarterback took part in practice during the week and is listed as active on the Carolina Panthers roster.

Despite Young's struggles in his rookie season, the team is putting its faith in him. Panthers coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters this week and said that he has no plans of benching the rookie for veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton.

When asked about the possibility of benching Young, Reich said:

“I suppose that’s a fair question. But I can honestly tell you that thought’s never even came close to entering my mind.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Carolina can watch the game live on the local channel WSOC, while those in Chicago can catch the game on WFLD.

The Bears-Panthers contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

: Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Stadium : Soldier Field in Chicago

: Soldier Field in Chicago Date : Thursday, Nov. 9

: Thursday, Nov. 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago)

: WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV