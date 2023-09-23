Is Bryce Young playing in Week 3? Panthers QB’s status explored

The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The NFC South team traded away a plethora of assets to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick.

Young had an excellent college career with Alabama, and the Panthers view him as their franchise quarterback. Heading into the draft, many people had questions about the quarterback's durability in the NFL given his size, and he recently suffered an injury.

Will Bryce Young play in Week 3?

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury, and due to it, his status for Week 3 was uncertain. As per the latest update, the Carolina Panthers quarterback will miss this week's game as the franchise doesn't want to risk his health.

The Panthers will face the Seattle Seahawks, and in Young's absence, Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback. Dalton, who played for the New Orleans Saints last season was brought in to be the backup, and now he gets his opportunity.

It's expected that Young's injury is not serious, and the quarterback will not face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He could be back to play in Week 4 barring any other setbacks.

Bryce Young is off to a rough start in his NFL career

Bryce Young's NFL career is off to a rocky start. The quarterback has struggled against the physicality of NFL players and may need time to adjust to life in the league.

In two games, Young has a poor passer rating of 66.6. He has thrown for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Last week against the Saints he finished with 153 passing yards on 31 attempts and a touchdown.

He looked confident in the last drive for the Panthers, but an argument could be made that the New Orleans Saints were playing preventive defense, which allowed the young quarterback to play freely.

Hopefully, he'll be able to bounce back and have a good performance once he's back on the field. The Panthers gave up a lot to get him, and it's now Young's time to show his worth.

