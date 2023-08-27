Is C.J. Stroud playing tonight? Update on QB ahead of Saints vs. Texans

C.J. Stroud is set to play in tonight's NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that Stroud will start tonight's game.

Stroud is currently battling for the QB1 slot in Houston, and a stellar performance tonight might be what he needs to shore up the role.

It is expected that he will start the season for Houston, but there is a chance they elect to ease him in behind Davis Mills.

How did C.J. Stroud perform in 2022?

C.J. Stroud was phenomenal in 2022, as the Ohio State University alum showed why he deserves to be a top-three draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Stroud entered the 2022 college football season as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and lived up to expectations all season long.

Stroud showcased his skills as a dual-threat QB all season long and ensured that the Buckeyes didn't miss former QB1 Justin Fields.

His most famous performance of the season was in a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud performed remarkably, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns, but the Buckeyes lost 42–41, ending a stellar season.

He might have been on the losing end, but that enhanced his reputation heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Stroud finished third in Heisman trophy voting behind eventual winner Caleb Williams from the USC Trojans and Max Duggan from TCU.

The Houston Texans eventually selected Stroud with the second overall pick of the 2023 draft.

What to expect from C.J. Stroud in his rookie season

C.J. Stroud was drafted by one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Houston Texans ended the 2022 NFL season with a 3-13-1 record, alongside a carousel at quarterback all season long.

The Texans' front office chose Stroud as the quarterback to lead their rebuild, and the job has started in earnest.

Stroud was an elite QB at the college level, and he regularly posted solid stats with the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, it is essential to note that not all college football quarterbacks see their college success translate to the NFL level.

Stroud will have his work cut out in Houston, and Texans fans will have to be patient with him in his rookie season.

