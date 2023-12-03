Is Chris Olave playing today vs. Lions? Saints WR's status for Week 13 explored

Chris Olave is having a strong 2023 season with the New Orleans Saints. The wideout has racked up 771 yards and four touchdowns on 63 receptions across 11 games.

However, Olave picked up a head injury in New Orleans' Week 12 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons after landing hard while attempting to make a catch. He exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return before entering the league's concussion protocol.

Now, fans have been curious to learn whether Olave will be able to feature in the Week 13 contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec, 3.

Is Chris Olave playing today vs. Lions?

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

As of Sunday, Chris Olave (concussion) is listed as questionable on the New Orleans Saints' roster. However, reports suggest that the wideout is expected to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

Olave was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was also able to take part in a full practice session on Friday.

However, Olave still needs to clear the concussion protocol to be listed as available for Sunday's matchup against Detroit.

New Orleans is currently second in the NFC South with a 5-6 record. Meanwhile, the Lions are leading the NFC North with an 8-3 record.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions today? TV schedule and live stream details for NFL Week 13 game

The New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Week 13 NFL game will air on FOX. Fans in Detroit can watch the game live on the local channel WJBK while those in New Orleans can catch the game on WVUE.

The Saints-Lions contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Stadium : Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Date : Sunday, Dec. 3

: Sunday, Dec. 3 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channels : FOX (nationally), WJBK for locals in Detroit and WVUE for locals in New Orleans

: FOX (nationally), WJBK for locals in Detroit and WVUE for locals in New Orleans Streaming: Fubo TV