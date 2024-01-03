Is Christian McCaffrey playing this week? 49ers RB’s status explored for Week 18

Christian McCaffrey is the runaway favorite for the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Award. The San Francisco 49ers superstar running back was one of the best players in the NFL all season long, and he proved to be a matchup nightmare every week.

McCaffrey has been healthy for most of the season, and his talents have shone brightly in Kyle Shanahan's offense. However, McCaffrey looked in some discomfort in Week 17, which has thrown his status for Week 18 in doubt. Let's look at McCaffrey's status, what happened to him, and his potential return date.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Update

According to reports, Christian McCaffrey tweaked his calf in his side's Week 17 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Pro Bowler was impressive in the game, putting up a stat line of 14 carries and 64 rushing yards.

The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 27-10, thus securing the NFC Conference's first seed. That means the 49ers will enjoy a much-deserved first-round bye and home advantage throughout the postseason until the Super Bowl game (if they qualify).

What happened to Christian McCaffrey?

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. This is a blow to the 49ers' postseason chances, as McCaffrey is a key part of San Francisco's offensive identity. The versatile running back is a phenomenal pass catcher and excellent runner, and he's one of the NFL's premier talents.

McCaffrey is enjoying the best rushing season of his career, with the Stanford alum racking up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs in 16 games. He hopes to feature in the postseason and lead the 49ers to glory.

When will Christian McCaffrey return?

Kyle Shanahan has already ruled out McCaffrey from his side's Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game is meaningless as the 49ers have already secured the number-one seed in the NFC Conference. Hence, the franchise is expected to sit most of their starters.

The expectation is that McCaffrey will return for the playoffs as the 49ers try to navigate the stacked NFC Conference. McCaffrey's fitness will be key to the 49ers' chances, and their first-round bye should give their star running back ample time to recover and return to action. As to who they will face after a Wild Card bye, that remains to be seen.