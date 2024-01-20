Is Christian Watson playing tonight? Latest on Packers WR for Divisional Playoff game vs 49ers

Christian Watson has struggled with a persistent hamstring injury this season. However, the Green Bay Packers wideout has still played a role in helping his team to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Watson posted 422 yards and caught five touchdowns through the air on 28 receptions across nine regular season games. The receiver also made one catch for nine yards in Green Bay's 48-32 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Fans have been curious to learn whether Watson will feature in the NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Let's find out.

Is Christian Watson playing tonight vs 49ers?

Christian Watson is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers later on Saturday. The receiver has been given an unspecified injury status ahead of the crunch Divisional Round clash.

Watson was a limited participant in all three of Green Bay's practice sessions this week due to his hamstring injury. However, given the importance of the playoff game against the 49ers, there is anticipation among the Packers camp that the receiver will suit up at the Levi's Stadium, albeit seeing a limited snap count.

Watson has been dealing with a hamstring issue suffered at the start of December against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed five games due to the injury but might be able to play a major part in Green Bay's crucial postseason run.

How to watch 49ers vs Packers: TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Divisional Round game

The San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Divisional Round game will be telecast on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the playoff matchup on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV