Is Cooper Kupp playing today vs Browns? Rams WR's status for Week 13 explored

Prior to last week's 37-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams looked to be recovering from an ankle injury. He seemed to worsen the problem early in Week 12 when he went to the sidelines to have his ankle bandaged.

Before the Los Angeles Rams play the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, let's examine the experienced wide receiver's chances of playing.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cooper Kupp's status update: Will the wide receiver play against the Cleveland Browns?

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp was restricted to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, missing a day of practice Wednesday.

But in Week 12, he was able to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp does not appear to have fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against the Seahawks, but it is encouraging that he was able to play against the Cardinals.

Furthermore, the Rams did not provide an update on the 30-year-old receiver's condition following last week, which may indicate that he is not battling a significant injury.

Expand Tweet

Cooper Kupp is anticipated to suit up today against the Cleveland Browns and assist the Rams in mounting a postseason push.

The former Super Bowl MVP sustained a hamstring injury over the summer, which forced him to miss the first four games of the 2023 season while being placed on injured reserve.

Since making a comeback in Week 5, he has taken back the position as the team's top receiver, demonstrating right away why he is the focal point of the attack. Although Kupp broke the 100 receiving yard threshold in Weeks 5 and 6, he appears to have slowed down somewhat in the past few weeks. In the past four games, he has only tallied 109 yards.

Expand Tweet

Kupp has recorded 27 catches for 393 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. His season-long struggles are likely partly attributable to the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 10 of the last campaign, which necessitated surgery.

Still, Kupp's presence on the field opens doors for the Rams and other talented players because opponents are forced to constantly watch him, which makes room for the team's young receivers.