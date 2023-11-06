Is Dalvin Cook playing tonight vs Chargers? Jets RB’s status explored for Week 9 MNF

Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets host Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football as they look to build off their win over the New York Giants last week.

Through seven games, Cook has virtually been a bystander on offense as, for some reason, the former Minnesota Vikings star hasn't been used, which for most is rather odd.

After registering two carries for five yards in the 13-10 overtime win last week, many will be eagerly watching to see if Cook is more involved in the offense against the Chargers.

Will Dalvin Cook play tonight vs. the Chargers?

Cook will suit up for the Jets, but whether or not he will be used more is up for discussion. He will be fresh coming into this game after only two carries last week, and the hope is that he will be used significantly more than he has been.

The running back hasn't had more than 13 carries in a game, and his highest rushing total currently stands at just 33 yards, which came in the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Since then, Dalvin Cook has been a bystander and hasn't had more than eight carries in a game, which for a player of his caliber is rather odd. Fellow running back Breece Hall has been the predominant ball carrier, totaling 12 carries in his last two games, but the yards haven't followed.

Perhaps tonight is the time that Cook will be unleashed at MetLife Stadium.

Cook and Jets looking to extend lead over Buffalo Bills in AFC East

As luck would have it, with the Bills losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, the Jets are above them in the AFC East. A win would expand the Jets' lead over the Bills, and they would have the tiebreaker because they defeated Buffalo in Week 1.

That likely gives Dalvin Cook and the Jets more incentive to slay the Chargers tonight, and one way to go about it is to get the run game going with Cook and Hall.