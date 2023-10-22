Is Daniel Jones playing today vs Commanders? Giants QB's status explored

According to ESPN, the New York Giants' Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders will not feature the Giants' starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

There was a degree of confidence that Jones, who is rehabbing from a neck injury, could play in Week 7. Jones returned to practice on Wednesday and took part in individual exercises.

The quarterback hadn't been approved for contact as of Friday, according to head coach Brian Daboll, despite Jones' limited individual practice time over the week.

The confirmation that Jones wouldn't play was given away on Saturday after the Giants announced that quarterback Tommy DeVito has been promoted from the practice squad.

On Sunday, Tyrod Taylor is anticipated to start at quarterback once more. Week 6's 14-9 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills saw Taylor complete 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards while also rushing five times for 24 yards.

After helping the Giants reach the postseason in 2022 and overcome the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs, Jones has had trouble finding his groove and consistency so far this season.

Jones has only had one victory in five games this season. In addition to 38 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown, he has made 68.9 percent of his throws for 884 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

What happened to Daniel Jones?

As a result of a neck injury he sustained late in the game, Daniel Jones was unable to finish the Week 5 31-16 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

After being sacked by Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the quarterback proceeded to the locker room on his own before being declared out.

Due to his inability to recover from the injury, Jones sat out of his team's subsequent game, a 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The former first-round NFL draft pick claims that this ailment is not similar to the one that caused him to be sidelined for the last six games of the 2021 season. Jones' fitness for Week 7 has, however, always been in question because, despite being permitted to perform solo drills at practice, he didn't participate in any team reps.

Today's game against the Washington Commanders will be Tyrod Taylor's second start of the year.

