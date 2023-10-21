Is Daniel Jones playing this week? Latest on Giants QB’s injury status

Daniel Jones was given a $160 million extension ahead of the 2023 season to lead the New York Giants franchise. This season has been one to forget as the quarterback hasn't looked great under center early.

His neck injury is a setback as the team is set to face their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders, for thir Week 7 game on Sunday. He's currently listed as questionable to start on the Giants injury report.

Jones was a limited participant in practice this week leading up to the game versus the Commanders. He threw and did individual drills but has not been cleared for contact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll left open the possibility it could happen in the next couple of days.

"We'll see. We're talking to medical people and just take it day-by-day here."

He was inactive for the Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Bills on Sunday. Before that, he threw for 884 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions in five starts.

Should Jones be unable to go, veteran Tyrod Taylor will get the start once again under center. Taylor threw for 200 yards on 24 of 36 passing in the 14 - 9 loss to the Bills.

When did Daniel Jones suffer his neck injury?

The Giants quarterback was injured in the fourth quarter of the Giants' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. He was sacked by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter.

It's not the first time the 26-year-old has dealt with a neck-related injury in his young NFL career.

In the 2021 season, Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Giants' Week 12 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was placed on injured reserve and missed six games.

Daniel Jones and his fantasy value in Week 7 if he plays

Jones would be a low-end option versus the Commanders at home should he start. The Giants' passing game has been below average as his last three starts have yielded a total of 19.86 PPR points. Week 2 saw Jones get 30.74 points versus the Arizona Cardinals.

There could be some hope as the Commanders' defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (121.4 points). Fantasy managers with Daniel Jones on their roster might have to start him with bye weeks coming into play.

The question is can he have a bounce-back game with the Giants season seemingly going in the opposite direction?