Is Darren Waller playing tonight vs. Cowboys? Giants TE's status explored

Darren Waller is getting a fresh start with the New York Giants. The talented tight end was traded there over the offseason after dealing with constant injuries over the last few years. Unfortunately, that issue has not left as he found himself on the injury report prior to Week 1.

The tight end is a valuable piece of the offense for the Giants and one of the best tight ends in football when he's healthy and on the field. Is that going to be the case today?

Is Darren Waller playing?

Darren Waller, despite a questionable designation heading into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to play. The hamstring issue he came down with late in the week is not expected to force him out of today's lineup.

A top target for Daniel Jones will be in the lineup, which makes him a safe and likely effective tight end for fantasy football. The Cowboys will have to devote defensive attention to stopping him since he will be active and playing.

Darren Waller fantasy outlook

If Darren Waller is healthy, which certainly isn't a guarantee on a week-to-week basis, then he should be in everyone's fantasy lineup unless managers somehow also have Mark Andrews, George Kittle or Travis Kelce.

When healthy, only those three players are better than Waller for fantasy, and he sometimes fits into that tier with them. Since he's healthy today, fantasy managers should start him.

Darren Waller is expected to play

ESPN is projecting 12.1 points, which is an exceptional total. For a very shallow position, 12.1 points would be wondrous. As the main target in the Giants offense, he should see a lot of volume. He only has to contend with Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton for targets.

In fact, that 12.1 points is the second-highest projected total for any tight end in ESPN PPR leagues. TJ Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings comes in with 12.5 projected points, but Waller is close behind. He's a safe and reliable pick as long as he's healthy, which he is for this week.

There are no reports suggesting that he'll be limited in action, either, so start him with confidence today.

