Is De'Von Achane playing today vs Commanders? Dolphins RB's status for Week 13 explored

Before suffering an injury, De'Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins' third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, scored seven touchdowns in four games, which contributed significantly to his team's 4-1 start to the season.

After sustaining a knee injury during the Dolphins' thrilling 31-16 victory over the New York Giants in Week 5, Achane was placed on injured reserve and missed the following four games.

The rookie made a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but he was forced to leave the game early due to a recurrent knee injury. As a result, he was not involved in the team's 34-13 victory over the New York Jets last week.

Let's examine the possibility of De'Von Achane suiting up for the Miami Dolphins' Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

De'Von Achane's status update: Will the running back play against the Commanders?

In their victory against the New York Jets last week, the Miami Dolphins were especially bare in the running back department. Just Darrynton Evans, who was called up from the practice squad, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert were left on the squad for that match.

This week, De'Von Achane will return to the Dolphins lineup. Head coach Mike McDaniel informed the media Friday that the 22-year-old running back will play in his team's matchup with the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field today.

Even though Achane has only played in three snaps since suffering his first knee injury in Week 5, he is still Miami's second-leading rusher.

After being placed on injured reserve for four weeks, Achane played in his first game against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he suffered another knee injury three snaps into his comeback game.

Since his injury, Achane has been a huge loss for the Dolphins' offense. While he was out, Jeff Wilson Jr. started in his stead. Wilson fell well short of the 461 rushing yards and seven touchdowns Achane amassed in his first four games of the season.

With veteran running back Raheem Mostert at his side, Achane, who is averaging a league-high 11.8 yards per rush this season, should help Miami regain something akin to its explosive offensive form that we saw at the beginning of the season. As of this week, Mostert is second in the league in rushing yards (785) and first in touchdowns (13).