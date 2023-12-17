Is De'Von Achane playing today vs Jets? Dolphins RB's availability status explored for Week 15

Even in his first year, it's already evident what running back De'Von Achane can offer to an NFL team's offense. This season, the young Miami Dolphins player has occasionally lighted up games with spectacular plays and touchdowns.

Nevertheless, he has been in and out of the Dolphins' injury reports since being on injured reserve early in the season.

Achane's toe issue is a concern for the Dolphins heading into their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Achane was labeled as "questionable" by the Dolphins in their most recent injury report, but fantasy managers are keen to find out more about his status before the Week 15 matchup.

De'Von Achane's status update: Will the Dolphins' running back play against the Jets?

This week, De'Von Achane's toe ailment has been bothering him; on Wednesday and Thursday, the 22-year-old was declared DNP for practice. On Friday, though, he practiced, albeit in a very limited capacity.

Though context-sensitive signals imply the RB will not be available for the seventh time this season against the Jets, the Dolphins have not officially ruled him out of today's matchup.

It's possible that the announcement yesterday that running back Darrynton Evans had been activated from the practice squad to the active roster indicates that Achane won't be available.

Expand Tweet

Apart from promoting Evans from their practice squad, the Dolphins have not provided any information regarding the availability of their star running back. Achane appears to be moving towards becoming a 'game-time decision' in the end.

Given the importance of this game against the Jets and Achane's ability to record one day of limited practice during the week, precedent suggests he will likely play today. However, the situation is made more complicated by the addition of another player who plays that position to the team's active roster.

This is Miami's second call-up of Evans to the active roster this season. The first came because of Achane's knee injury that prevented him from playing in the reverse fixture against the Jets.

In his rookie season in the NFL, De'Von Achane also had to contend with shoulder and rib problems.