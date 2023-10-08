Is Deebo Samuel playing in Week 5? 49ers WR's availability status explored

Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a knee injury that could potentially affect his availability in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. While he played through the same injury last week, it clearly impacted his performance as he was without any receiving yards in the game. His limited activity in practice this week also confirms that he's still recovering from his ailment.

Despite missing two practices for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, Samuel is expected to be active and available.

It's unclear if he can return to his full workload this week, but his availability is relatively encouraging for his overall outlook moving forward.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel reportedly suffered a knee injury at some point during the 49ers' Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. It limited him in practice ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals and made him questionable on the team's official injury report.

Despite being cleared to play, Samuel was extremely limited in the contest. He played 48 snaps, trailing only Brandon Aiyuk among 49ers wide receivers, but failed to record a single reception. He contributed six rushing yards, but his knee injury forced him to be more of a decoy than anything.

Is Deebo Samuel a good fantasy football pick in Week 5?

Despite being available and expected to play in Week 5 for the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel will be difficult to trust in fantasy football lineups. His failure to contribute any relative fantasy production last week, paired with his severely limited practice schedule again this week, gives him a dangerously low floor for his potential fantasy projections.

Even if Samuel returns to a full workload this week, his ceiling will remain limited against the Dallas Cowboys' elite defensive unit. They rank toward the top of the NFL in most defensive categories so far in the season. This includes ranking inside the top five in limiting fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Managers should look for another option in their Week 5 fantasy lineups wherever possible.

