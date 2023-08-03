Is Deshaun Watson playing today? Update on $230,000,000 Browns QB ahead of Hall of Fame Game vs Jets

The 2023 NFL season is set to kick off with the highly anticipated Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. Taking place at the iconic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, it's a clash between two legendary teams.

Deshaun Watson, the star quarterback of the Browns, is eager to make a strong comeback this year after serving an 11-game suspension last season due to a violation of the NFL's conduct policy. He is hopeful of finally playing a full season with the Browns. Watson signed a five-year $230,000,000 extension during the last off-season.

However, fans won't get to see Deshaun Watson in action during the Hall of Fame game against the Jets, as the team has decided to rest him. The Browns' coaching staff aims to use this opportunity to evaluate their backup quarterbacks closely.

On the other side, the Jets will be without Aaron Rodgers, the superstar quarterback who is expected to make a significant impact on the team after joining them. Instead, the Jets will start the promising young talent Zach Wilson, their first-round pick from the 2021 draft, as the starting QB for this season's Hall of Fame game.

Browns backup QBs in the spotlight: Who will be under center in Deshaun Watson's absence?

As Deshaun Watson sits out of the Hall of Fame Game, the spotlight falls on the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterbacks, who will take the field in his absence. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Kellen Mond, who joined the team last season, will get the starting nod against the New York Jets.

Alongside Mond, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get a significant opportunity to showcase his skills during the game. Stefanski expressed his excitement to see what Mond can bring to the table, especially since he is currently in a contest with Thompson-Robinson for a spot on the final roster.

Kellen Mond had an exciting journey to the Browns. The Minnesota Vikings originally drafted him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but only played in one game during the 2021 season. However, before the 2022 season, he was waived by the Vikings and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. He didn't get a chance to play games for the Browns last season.

Meanwhile, the Browns also bolstered their quarterback depth in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA with the 140th overall pick.

Both quarterbacks will be aiming to impress the coaching staff and secure their place on the team. If one of them doesn't make it to the active roster, there's a possibility they could end up on the practice squad.

The Hall of Fame Game presents a crucial opportunity for them to prove their worth and make a strong case for their future with the Cleveland Browns.

How to watch Jets vs Browns tonight: TV, live stream details for Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted live on NBC. You can choose from three popular streaming services: Fubo, Sling TV, and Peacock.

The game's coverage will feature renowned announcers Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth, accompanied by Melissa Stark, providing sideline commentary. If you prefer listening to the game's live radio broadcast, in-market fans can tune in to Browns.com and the Browns mobile app for the pregame coverage.

Once the game kicks off, you can listen to it on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, and 98.5 WNCX, all part of the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map.

92.3 The Fan WKRK will be the go-to radio station for postgame analysis and discussion. The postgame coverage will feature announcers Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura, along with Jerod Cherry providing insights from the sidelines.