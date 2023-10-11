Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? Browns QB's availability status explored in Week 6

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is currently battling with a shoulder injury. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Watson is considered day-to-day as of Tuesday due to a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. So, his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers remains a mystery.

Due to the injury, Watson missed his team's Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns lost the game and are currently 2-2 for the season. The Browns faithful will be super eager to get back their franchise QB under center.

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson suffered the injury to his right shoulder in a Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. The injury happened with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Browns' blowout win.

The former Pro Bowler suffered a hit to his shoulder from Titans safety Amani Hooker. Watson remained in the game and ended the day with a stat line of 289 yards with two touchdowns and a 123.4 passer rating.

Will Deshaun Watson play in Week 6?

Following the game, Watson has missed numerous team practices as he attempts to recover from the injury. This week hasn't looked positive for Watson and the Browns, as the QB1 didn't practice Monday but was able to throw, which perhaps is a sign he'll be able to manage a limited session in practice Wednesday.

In a scenario whereby Watson is unable to play on Sunday, then backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson could make yet another start in his place. The Browns also have veteran PJ Walker on the practice squad, just in case.

Interestingly, Watson reportedly was medically cleared to play with the shoulder issue that impacted him during Week 4 prep. Still, he ultimately didn't feel comfortable doing so and was inactive against the Ravens. We will keep you updated heading into Week 6. He has also missed practice on Wednesday.

What to expect from Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in 2023?

The Cleveland Browns traded a king's ransom to snag Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. This trade raised some eyebrows for obvious reasons, but the Browns' front office certainly felt that moving for Watson was the right thing to do.

Deshaun Watson wasn't spectacular in 2022, but with an entire preseason, there are no more excuses for the former Texans' shotcaller. Anything less than a postseason run would be seen as a disappointment for the Browns in 2023. Cleveland has started the season well, as a 2-2 record is pretty decent. Let's see just how influential Watson would be on the perennial underachieving Browns franchise.