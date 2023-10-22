Is Diontae Johnson playing today? Latest on Steelers WR ahead of matchup vs. Rams

Diontae Johnson has established himself as one of the best receivers on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. However, The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited his game time in the 2023 NFL season.

Johnson has played just one game this campaign, the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He was placed on the IR list, meaning he was set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, Johnson's recovery has been going well, and now fans are curious to learn whether he will play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Will Diontae Johnson play vs. the Rams in Week 7?

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson is listed as active on the Steelers roster. Barring any late injury or setback, the wideout will play in Week 7 against the Rams.

Johnson partook in full practice during the week and looked sharp in the training sessions. His availability after missing four games will be a big boost for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are second in the NFC North with a 3-2 record. Mike Tomlin's side had a bye in Week 6 after recording a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

Where to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The Week 7 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams will be played on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET. The match will air live on FOX.

Fans without cable access can also stream the game on Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Steelers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 22

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV

Adam Amin and analyst Daryl Johnston will be calling the game on FOX. Pam Oliver will serve as the sideline reporter for the SNF Week 7 contest.