Is Gabe Davis playing tonight? Latest update on Bills WR's knee injury for Divisional Playoff game vs. Chiefs

Gabe Davis has been a key part of the Buffalo Bills offense this season. The wideout racked up 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions across 16 regular season games to help the team into the playoffs.

However, Davis was unable to play in Buffalo's 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a knee injury last weekend. Now, fans are curious to learn whether the receiver has recovered in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Is Gabe Davis playing tonight vs. Chiefs?

Gabe Davis is officially ruled out for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his knee injury. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news on Friday.

Davis did not participate in practice during the week and will not take part in the crunch Divisional Round matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Davis picked up the injury to his left knee in the second quarter of Buffalo's Week 18 win against the Miami Dolphins. He exited the game and didn't return after halftime.

Scans later revealed that Davis suffered a PCL sprain. The injury kept him out of the Wild Card game against the Steelers and he will now miss another important postseason game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

If the Bills can beat the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, they'll hope that Davis can still play a part in their playoff run.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Divisional Round game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game will air nationally on CBS. Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WIVB.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Bills-Chiefs contest on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo)

: CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV