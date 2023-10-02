Is Geno Smith playing tonight? Seahawks QB's Week 4 status explored

After a great campaign last season, Geno Smith signed a three-year $75 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West franchise has faith in Smith and views him as their franchise quarterback.

The Seahawks are 2-1, and will face the New York Giants in Week 4, will Smith play tonight? Let's explore his status.

Will Geno Smith play against the Giants?

Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks

As per the latest updates, Geno Smith will play tonight against the Giants. The Seahawks quarterback is fully healthy and will aim to lead his team to their third straight win.

The game will be played at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants, but despite that, the Seahawks are a -2.5-point favorite. The Giants haven't been impressive this season, while the Seahawks have bounced back after a poor outing in Week 1.

Smith will be aided by D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Moreover, the Seattle Seahawks will have Jamal Adams back, who will play his first game in over 350 days.

Geno Smith has bounced back from poor Week 1

Geno Smith: Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks lost their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and many questions about the team were raised. Smith didn't play in 30-13 humbling against the Rams, and many thought whether last season was a fluke.

However, he has bounced back well, and is back to playing great football. With the Giants up next, Smith will hope to have another big game and keep his team in a great position to make the playoffs.

In three games so far, Smith has thrown for 736 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception with a passer rating of 98.2. He is averaging 245.3 yards per game, and 10.4 yards per competition.

