Is Isiah Pacheco playing on Sunday? Chiefs RB’s status explored for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

Isiah Pacheco is a major reason why the Kansas City Chiefs have made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. He has elevated his performances during the NFL playoffs and has been a key contributor to their offensive system. In two postseason games this year, he has turned in an excellent stat line, including 39 carries for 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After posting a dominant 6.5 yards per carry in his most recent game, Pacheco is dealing with multiple injuries ahead of the Chiefs' clash with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been listed on the injury report all week long with toe and ankle injuries, leading him to be officially listed as questionable play.

Will Isiah Pacheco play in the AFC Championship Game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs recently received a relatively positive update on star running back Isiah Pacheco. He opened their week with two consecutive missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability for the AFC Championship Game in serious jeopardy.

Pacheco was able to increase his status to a limited participant on Friday, improving his chances of potentially playing against the Baltimore Ravens.

The fact that he was able to get back out onto the practice field appears to be an encouraging sign for Pacheco. He is at least trending in the right direction, though he will enter Sunday with an official questionable tag.

If he is unable to overcome his toe and ankle injuries, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will likely see a large workload to handle with Jerick McKinnon still on the injured reserve list.

Expand Tweet

Missing Pacheco would be a major blow to the Chiefs' chances of upsetting the Baltimore Ravens on the road this week. The Ravens have been one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL all season, so Patrick Mahomes' offense will need all the help they can get.

The Chiefs have relied heavily on Pacheco during the NFL playoffs so far. He scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to help his team advance to the final round in the AFC playoffs. He has also led their offense in total touches this season, including in each of their postseason games so far.

Expand Tweet

Isiah Pacheco should be expected to receive another heavy workload against the Ravens as long as he is able to shed his questionable injury tag and play in the game. His official status is likely to be announced as kickoff approaches at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.