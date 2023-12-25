Is Isiah Pacheco playing today? Chiefs RB's status explored for Week 16

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury. Pacheco was cleared to play before the Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, but the team did not want to rush him back.

He's an important part of their offense, and they don't want to jeopardize his health before the playoffs. In Week 16, the Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders, and a win would seal their eighth straight AFC West title. Will Pacheco suit up today? Let's take a look at his current situation.

Will Isiah Pacheco play in Week 16 vs the Raiders?

Isiah Pacheco: Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

After missing the games against the Buffalo Bills and the Patriots, Pacheco is set to make his return against the Raiders. The star running back is ready to make an impact for his team and he will be relied upon by Patrick Mahomes as Jerick McKinnon was recently placed on the IR.

While the Chiefs' offense has looked less dynamic this season, Isiah Pacheco has continued to build on his impressive rookie season. He has 176 carries for 779 yards and has scored seven touchdowns in 12 games for his team this season.

The Chiefs are 9-5 entering Week 15 and are heavy favorites to win today. Their final two regular-season games are against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers. It is possible that they will not lose any of their remaining games and will once be in the mix for the AFC's first seed.

