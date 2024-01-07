Is Isiah Pacheco playing today? Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 18 against the Chargers 

In today's AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Andy Reid will rest some key starters. He has done this in the final regular season game to ensure the star players are fresh for the postseason. This begs the question, will running back Isiah Pacheco also be rested?

Due to a quadricep/shoulder injury, Pacheco is listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is unlikely to play in the team's last regular season game against the Chargers.

The RB logged limited sessions in the last two practices for the Chiefs. So, it is unlikely that he will be able to handle his customary job as the Chiefs' RB1 if he plays. The coaching team is happy with holding him out because the Chiefs have already booked their spot in the AFC playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

In the regular-season finale, the Chiefs' starting RB duo will probably be Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine.

Will Patrick Mahomes start for the Chiefs today?

Following their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Kansas City formally clinched the AFC West title. Andy Reid has since confirmed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't play in Week 18 against Los Angeles.

Following the Chiefs' triumph last week, Mahomes has guided the team to its eighth straight American Football Conference West championship.

Compared to last season's 41, Mahomes has only passed for 27 touchdowns this season. Despite amassing 4,183 yards, it is his lowest season total in the previous four years.

The 28-year-old QB led the Chiefs to the postseason despite being unable to produce as spectacularly as he did in past seasons. He has not missed out on the postseason since taking over as Kansas City's starting QB.

Chiefs playoff picture: Who will Kansas City face in the NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs haven't played that well this season. However, they won the AFC West and a postseason spot after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Regardless of the result of today's game against the Chargers, Kansas holds a spot in the playoffs as the third-seeded team in the AFC.

There are five teams the Chiefs could play in the first round of the playoffs since they hold the third seed. They are the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor says the Chiefs will probably play the Dolphins on WildCard Weekend. Assuming the Bills defeat Miami and win the AFC East tonight, the Dolphins will undoubtedly finish as the sixth seed in the AFC. This means they have to play the Chiefs on the road next week.