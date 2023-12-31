Is Isiah Pacheco playing today vs Bengals? Chiefs RB's status for Week 17 showdown explored

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a concussion in last week's 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, his availability for this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was in doubt because he needed to clear the concussion protocol first.

Pacheco has already missed two games this season due to a shoulder injury and he is an important player for the Chiefs. Given their offensive struggles, the Super Bowl champions need their leading back to be on the field. Will he play today against the Bengals? Let's take a look at his current status.

Will Isiah Pacheco play in Week 17?

Isiah Pacheco: Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

As per the latest reports, Isiah Pacheco has cleared the concussion protocol. He will play today against the Bengals as the Chiefs aim to secure their eighth straight AFC West division title.

In 13 games this season, Pacheco has rushed for 805 yards and seven touchdowns on 187 carries while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 37 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will also play today, as his health status was also questionable. Every player on the Chiefs offense except for Jerick McKinnon and Kadarius Toney is expected to play against the Bengals.

As the Chiefs face a must-win match to boost morale before the playoffs, it will be intriguing to watch how Patrick Mahomes leads his team today.

