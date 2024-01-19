Is Isiah Pacheco playing this week? Chiefs RB’s status explored for Divisional Round game vs Bills

Isiah Pacheco performed well during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wild Card Round game against the Miami Dolphins. The second-year player from Rutgers had 24 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. It’s better than his regular-season average of 66.7 yards in 14 games.

The Chiefs will need him to establish dominance during the Divisional Round to defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road. Pacheco helps maintain Kansas City’s balanced attack, keeping some attention away from Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.

However, that scenario wouldn’t be possible if Pacheco wouldn’t play at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. After all, he has already missed three games this season. Therefore, is he cleared to play on Sunday, January 21, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time?

While there’s concern regarding Pacheco’s status, he did not appear in the Chiefs’ official injury report for the Divisional Round. That indicates that he’s ready to go against the Bills.

Due to a concussion, Isiah Pacheco checked out in the second half of their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He did not return to the game, finishing with 11 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Before that game, he missed the Chiefs’ Week 14 showdown against the Bills and their Week 15 contest versus the New England Patriots due to a shoulder injury. He also sat out their regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Chargers because they have wrapped up the AFC West division title and the AFC playoffs’ third seed.

While he missed three games before the postseason, Pacheco has been more productive in 2023 than his output last season (830 yards, five touchdowns). That improvement highlights his importance to the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Bills must respect the Chiefs’ run game with Isiah Pacheco around

The Chiefs might lean more on the 2022 seventh-round draft pick because most of their receivers are dealing with injuries. Kadarius Toney has been declared questionable due to injuries on his hip and ankles, while Rice has some hamstring issues.

Skyy Moore (knee), Justyn Ross (hamstring), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), and tight end Noah Gray (rib) are also banged up. Therefore, they’ll need Isiah Pacheco more than ever, or their season will end early.

Sure, the Chiefs have other options at running back, like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine. But none of them can replicate Pacheco’s bruising running style that can earn additional yardage by sheer will. With him in the backfield, Buffalo’s defense remains honest because they must always account for him.