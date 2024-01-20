Is Jaire Alexander hurt? Packers CB’s status explored for Divisional Round Game vs 49ers

The Packers are going into the Divisional Round game against the 49ers with questions swirling about the fitness of Jaire Alexander. The cornerback will be sorely missed if he does not play as San Francisco possesses one of the most explosive attacks on offense. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk et al running riot and Brock Purdy throwing balls in a Kyle Shanahan offense, Joe Barry needs his defense to be at their best to win.

To do so, the Packers' defensive coordinator needs to put pressure and try to force turnovers as they did in their Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott was picked off twice, with Jaire Alexander contributing to one of those interceptions. And that is why the cornerback's experience will be crucial in going up against such a strong offense with the youngest team in the league.

Unfortunately, Jaire Alexander has been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple of weeks now. He was doubtful for the game agains the Cowboys but he went on the field and had an impact. In doing so, though, it looks as if he has reaggravated the same injury. He was limited in practice on Tuesday and did not participate on Wedensday and Thursday.

However, Joe Barry did say that the cornerback is further along in his recovery this week than he was last week. That is a positive sign since he did play in Dallas. Therefore, while he is officially questionable, it is unlikely that he will not play with the season on the line.

Jaire Alexander questionable but Packers defense has other problems too against the 49ers

While Jaire Alexander may yet feature in the game, linebacker Kingsley Enagbare is definitely out with a knee injury. There were reports that he may have ruptured his ACL, and in that case, why he has not been put on the injury report remains unclear. But he will definitely not feature in the game.

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is also questionable for this game. He did not practice on Tuesday with a neck injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Joe Barry has his work cut out in trying to stop the 49ers in this Divisional Round game and such niggles and bruises are not helping.

Divisional Round game could come down to the offense for Green Bay

In that case, Matt LaFleur might have to go in with the mindset of making this a shooting match, where his offense outscores the opposition. It is easier said than done against a team featuring Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Chase Young, just to name a few.

Also complicating matters is that running back A.J. Dillion is questionable, which could put too much pressure on Aaron Jones. Even though Jones has been phenomenal towards the end of the season and tore the Cowboys defense to shreds, he will need help against San Francisco.

Punter Dan Whelan was also out with illness this week and kicker Anders Carlson might have to fill in. That would be added pressure on a player who has missed six field goals this season and sent an extra point wide in the last game. Add to all of this that Kyle Shanahan is intimately familiar with the kind of offense Matt LaFleur runs given they worked together.

All of this points to a win for the NFC's top seed at their home in Santa Clara. But that was what most of us thought too when Green Bay rolled into Dallas and faced a team with a perfect home record for the season. Instead, Jordan Love showed that he and his comrades have no fear and ultimately that might be the secret recipe for their success in this game.