Is Jaire Alexander playing tonight? Latest on Packers CB for Divisional Round Playoff game vs. 49ers

Jaire Alexander is having another fine season with the Green Bay Packers so far. The cornerback has played an integral role in helping his team reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Alexander racked up 27 tackles, broke up five passes and forced one fumble in seven regular season games for the Packers. He also posted seven tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in the wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys to help Green Bay advance to the next round of the playoffs.

However, fans have been curious to learn whether Alexander will feature in the NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Is Jaire Alexander playing tonight vs. 49ers?

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. However, the cornerback is listed as questionable, as he is nursing shoulder and ankle injuries ahead of the Divisional round matchup.

Alexander was a limited participant in Green Bay's practice session on Tuesday. However, he did not train on Wednesday and Thursday after re-aggravating his ankle injury.

There is still no confirmation that Alexander will feature against San Francisco. Nonetheless, given the importance of the game, there is anticipation in the Green Bay camp that the two-time Pro Bowler will suit up for the game at Levi's Stadium but may see a limited snap count.

Jaire Alexander injury status: What happened to Packers CB?

Alexander injured his left ankle during Green Bay's 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. The cornerback got hurt in the second half while attempting to make a tackle. He exited the game in the third quarter but was able to return.

Moreover, Alexander has been dealing with a shoulder injury this season. He picked up the issue in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams and missed six games.

How to watch 49ers vs. Packers: TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Divisional Round game

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers postseason game will be broadcast on FOX. Fans without cable access can livestream the Divisional round contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV