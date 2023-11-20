Is Jalen Hurts playing tonight? Latest on Eagles QB's availability for Week 11 MNF vs. Chiefs

Yes, Jalen Hurts will play tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback has been dealing with a knee issue for the past few weeks but looks ready to feature in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

According to ESPN, Hurts was not listed in his team's last injury report ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game. It is important to note that Hurts has worn a brace on his left knee for some weeks. Hopefully, this issue will allow him mobility against a strong opposition in Kansas.

How has Jalen Hurts performed this season

Jalen Hurts has been typically impressive this season, leading the Eagles to the best record in the National Football League. The Oklahoma alum has amassed a stat line of 2,347 passing yards, ranked ninth in the NFL, 15 touchdowns, also ranked ninth, and eight interceptions in nine games. He will face a Chiefs team that ranks fifth in the NFL against the pass this season at 176 yards per contest.

What time and channel is the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on tonight?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in a grudge match in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. This match has all the makings of a classic, as it is a potential Super Bowl rematch between two of the best teams in the NFL.

The Eagles are arguably favorites coming into the game, as they possess the best record in the NFL. The Eagles have lost one game all season long and played captivating football. Philadelphia is arguably the team to beat with an 8-1 record in the NFC standings.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are doing well in the stacked AFC Conference, taking a 7-2 record into the game. The Chiefs have performed so well this season thanks to Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco and their defense. Kansas has a top-five defense in the NFL. It's interesting how the franchise has shape-shifted in 2023, making it arguably more dangerous heading into the business end of the season.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Eagles vs. Chiefs history: Which team has the upper hand in head-to-head showdowns heading into Week 11?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have played against each other ten times (including one postseason game).

Jalen Hurts and Co. will be looking to reduce that figure as they aim to get revenge after a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVII.