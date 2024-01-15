Is Jalen Hurts playing tonight? Latest on Eagles QB's hand injury for NFC Wild Card game vs Bucs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had an up-and-down year in his fourth season in the NFL. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma product has seen his stats dip from his MVP-caliber 2022 season, and in turn, the Eagles' performances could have been better in 2023.

Hurts is dealing with a right finger injury, but that shouldn't stop him from playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round game on Monday night.

Hurts will look to lead his team to the divisional round and quieten any doubters about his ability to get the job done in consecutive seasons.

Jalen Hurts injury status: How did Eagles QB get injured?

Jalen Hurts went into the medical tent in the second quarter of his team's Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

The Pro Bowler hit his hand on Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on his follow-through on a fourth-and-three attempt in the second quarter. Hurts played through the pain and participated in the next quarter. He didn't miss any snaps, playing the next three series before coach Nick Sirianni pulled the starters.

According to ESPN, Hurts attempted his first passes since suffering the injury on Friday. He looks primed to lead his team's offense in their crunch wild card matchup against the Bucs.

However, he will have to do so without favorite target A.J. Brown for the first time since the wideout was acquired from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 Draft. Hurts will be left with DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones and Quez Watkins in the wide receiver department for his first playoff game of the 2023-24 season.

How has Jalen Hurts performed this season?

Jalen Hurts has performed decently in his season, even though some stats have dipped since last year.

He has put up a stat line of 3,858 passing yards (career-high), 23 passing touchdowns (career-high) and 15 interceptions (career-high) this season. He has also added 605 rushing yards (a career-low since his rookie year) and 15 rushing touchdowns (a career-high) in 17 games.

These stats have helped guide the Eagles to another postseason berth, with Hurts as their starting QB. They will look to avoid a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they chase back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in February.