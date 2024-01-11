Is Jalen Hurts playing this week? Exploring Eagles QB's status for Wild Card game vs Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts is in the midst of another superb campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, despite a slight blip towards the end of the regular season.

The quarterback completed 352 of his 538 passes for 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns across 17 games. He's also added 605 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, guiding the Eagles into the playoffs.

However, Hurts has been dealing with a finger injury heading into Philadelphia's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The issue has raised questions about whether he will play in the first round of the postseason.

Is Jalen Hurts playing this week vs. Buccaneers?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Despite nursing a finger injury on his throwing hand, Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was a limited participant in the first training session of the week on Thursday.

By his admission, Hurts has not yet thrown a ball since his injury against the New York Giants in Week 18. The Pro Bowler had also been in pain during the week, but there has been progress with his recovery.

The Eagles will be monitoring Hurts closely over the next few days, hoping that the finger injury won't affect his efficiency.

What happened to Jalen Hurts?

Hurts dislocated the middle finger on his right hand in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday. Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke hit the Eagles quarterback after he released a pass.

Hurts immediately clutched his hand after being struck by Okereke and later showed a slight bend in his middle finger. The Eagles' medical staff later popped it back into place but the 25-year-old did not return in the second half.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, X-rays revealed that Hurts did not break his finger. However, the Eagles talisman was wearing a glove on his injured hand when he returned to the practice field on Thursday.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Live stream details for NFL Wild Card round game

The Philadelphia Eagles will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round on Monday, Jan. 15. The postseason matchup will commence at 8 p.m. ET at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers-Eagles contest will be telecast live on ESPN/ABC. Fans can also live stream the first-round playoff game on Fubo TV.

Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Stadium : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Date : Monday, Jan. 15

: Monday, Jan. 15 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN/ABC

: ESPN/ABC Streaming: Fubo TV