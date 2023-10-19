Is Jamaal Williams playing tonight? Update on Saints RB for Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Veteran running back Jamaal Williams of the New Orleans Saints would have loved to make the most of Alvin Kamara's suspension to start the season, but he was unable to do so. Williams had a difficult opening contest for his team against the Tennessee Titans before going down with a hamstring injury the following week against the Carolina Panthers, which put him on the IR.

Williams sustained the injury and has been sidelined for the past four games. He had two catches for a total of seven yards and 27 rushes for 74 yards in his first two outings.

Jamaal Williams is eligible to return to the field for the Saints in their Week 7 Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though he just participated in a limited fashion in practice on Wednesday, Williams will be activated from injured reserve and will play against the Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams was acquired by New Orleans in the summer, but it's unclear how big a role he will have with Alvin Kamara ahead of him on the depth chart.

What happened to Jamaal Williams?

Jamaal Williams was put on injured reserve after tweaking his hamstring in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams was put on IR and has missed the last four games as a result. He has been cleared to be activated from injured reserve, giving him an opening to make an appearance in tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints have struggled to get in the red zone so far this season. Jamaal Williams, who amassed 3,726 yards by running in seven seasons with the Packers and Detroit Lions, could provide some assistance in that department. Before signing with the Saints as a free agent, the RB also amassed a career-high 1,066 yards and a league-high 17 scores in Detroit in 2022.

The 28-year-old running back is undoubtedly eager to return to the Saints and offer input, and it will be interesting to see how he will fit in with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller.