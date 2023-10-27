Is Jason Kelce retiring after this season? Eagles star provides update on NFL future

Jason Kelce, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has provided an update on his future. Kelce has been in the NFL since 2011 when the Eagles chose him in the sixth round. He has spent his entire career in Philadelphia and was a member of the team that won the Super Bowl LII.

At the age of 35, Kelce suggested that he might retire in the off-season. However, he later confirmed on his podcast that he plans to return for the 2023 NFL season. This has led to speculation over whether or not this current season will be his last. While he has not given a definite answer, Kelce provided an update on his future during an interview with The NFL Report.

“We took on a lot last year, and it ended up working out really, really well for Travis and I at the end of the season, although we [the Eagles] did come up one game short,” he said of losing the Super Bowl to his brother’s Chiefs team.

“I think it is a lot, and I think the way we’ve justified it as a family is this [playing football] is going to be over pretty soon here," Kelce added. "If it’s this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football’s done. All of these different opportunities to figure out what we want to do in retirement. On top of that, just enjoy the last time you have left with the guys you have.”

If this is it for Jason Kelce, it would be an amazing career as he has been named to six Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pros. Also, in Week 6 this season, Kelce broke the Eagles record for most consecutive starts

Jason Kelce's Eagles off to a hot start

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Kelce are off to a 6-1 start and are atop the NFC East.

Philadelphia went 5-0 to open the season, defeating the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia suffered their first setback of the season on the road, falling 20-14 to the New York Jets.

After the loss, the Eagles returned to the win column with a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Philadelphia will now go on the road to play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

