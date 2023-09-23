Is Jaylen Waddle playing against Broncos? Dolphins WR’s Week 3’s status explored

After getting drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaylen Waddle has quickly emerged as one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league.

Tyreek Hill and Waddle terrorized defenses with their speed last season and were off to a great start this season. Unfortunately, Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 2 and missed practice all week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Jaylen Waddle play in Week 3?

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

As per the latest update, Jaylen Waddle will miss the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. He is still recovering from the concussion that he sustained last week, and won't be ready to play.

In his absence, the Miami Dolphins have elevated wide receiver Chosen Anderson from the practice squad. He is likely to get some reps against the Broncos, and hopefully, will be able to make the most of the opportunity.

Jaylen Waddle's absence will be felt by the Dolphins, as with him on the field their offense is one of the best in the league. In two games this season, Waddle has recorded eight receptions for 164 yards. Now all eyes will be on Tyreek Hill, as he will face most of the attention of the Broncos' defense.

Expand Tweet

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders this season

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

The Dolphins are 2-0 to start the season and have beaten two good teams in the form of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots. Everyone knew how lethal their offense is when Tua Tagovailoa plays, but their defense has also stepped up.

With Jalen Ramsey set to return later in the season, there is no denying that the Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders this season. On their day, the trio of Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle is capable of beating anyone.

With their defense taking leaps under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it will be very tough to beat the Dolphins if they stay healthy.

So far this season, Hill has led the way for his team with 16 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Quarterback Tua Tagovialoa has arguably been the best quarterback this season. In two games, he has thrown for 715 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating of 102.9.

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.