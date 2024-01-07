Is Jaylen Waddle playing tonight vs Bills? Dolphins WR's availability status for Week 18 SNF explored

Jaylen Waddle is having another fabulous campaign with the Miami Dolphins this season. The wideout has already racked up 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions across 14 games.

Waddle has played an integral role for the Dolphins in helping them clinch a playoff berth. However, he has been dealing with an ankle injury heading into the Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will host the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, for their final regular season game and fans have been curious to learn whether Waddle will play in the contest.

Is Jaylen Waddle playing tonight vs. Bills in Week 18?

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

As of Sunday, Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is listed as questionable on the Miami Dolphins roster. However, he is not expected to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, as per Tom Pelissero.

Waddle did not train on Wednesday or Thursday but took part in limited practice on Friday. The wideout is expected to focus on his recovery and sit out the game against the Bills.

However, since the Dolphins have already qualified for the playoffs, they are not planning to risk Waddle in Week 18. Fortunately for Miami, the wideout is expected to return for the postseason.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins will want to finish the regular season with a win and clinch the AFC East title. Their task will be slightly more challenging in the absence of Waddle.

Week 18 Sunday Night Football: How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills live?

The Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills contest will air on NBC. Fans in Buffalo can catch the game live on the local channel WGRZ.

The Dolphins vs. Bills SNF matchup can also be streamed live on Peacock and Fubo TV.

Game : Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Date : Sunday, Jan. 7

: Sunday, Jan. 7 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC and WGRZ (for locals in Buffalo)

: NBC and WGRZ (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Peacock and Fubo TV