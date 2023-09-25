Is Joe Burrow playing tonight? Week 3 MNF update on Bengals' $275,000,000 QB

Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury during the preseason. Surprisingly, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who recently signed a record $275 million deal to stay with the team, was ready to go in Week 1.

He played there and in Week 2, but his calf flared up that week. That put him in jeopardy for Monday Night Football in doubt. So, is he going to play in Week 3?

Joe Burrow is expected to play. He's progressing well and will be out in warmups with the expectation of playing. Barring any setback in his leg, he should be in the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelsey Conway reported:

"Joe Burrow is feeling better and barring a setback from now until kickoff, the Bengals QB is going to try and go tonight for Monday Night Football against the Rams, sources tell Enquirer. (Dianna Russini) first reported things were trending in the right direction."

The key phrasing here is that he's going to try and give it a go. That effectively means that he's a game-time decision that's trending towards playing. In no way is he guaranteed to suit up, but there's a good chance that he could.

Burrow doesn't like missing games, so he's going to do everything in his power to get back on the field. That just might happen on Monday night.

As per the latest update from Jordan Schultz, Burrow will play against the Rams in Week 3. This could go both ways for the Bengals, as their star quarterback is not 100% healthy.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

During training camp, Joe Burrow went down with an injury to his calf. He had to be carted off the field, and things looked very grim.

Fortunately, he was only diagnosed with a strain and not a tear. He rested and recovered, only coming back the week before the season began.

Burrow played the first two weeks with ineffective stats. The Bengals are 0-2, and his calf was hurting again after the second loss. That put his status for Week 3 in jeopardy, but it looks like he will be playing as long as he physically can.

How to watch Rams vs Bengals on Monday Night Football?

There will be a Super Bowl rematch.

The Bengals and Rams will face off in Week 3. Aaron Donald and Co. will look to extend the Bengals' losing streak and push them further down the standings in the AFC North.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Co. (provided Burrow is healthy) will look to snap their losing ways. Like all MNF games, the game will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:30 pm EST.

The ESPN2 stream usually has the Manningcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but they're off until next week for Monday Nights.