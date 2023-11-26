Is Josh Allen playing today? Bills QB’s status explored for Week 12 clash vs Eagles

Josh Allen's right shoulder was injured in Week 6 when the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Giants 14-9. While any injury related to a quarterback's throwing arm is always alarming, Allen hasn't missed any games so far during the 2023 NFL season.

While Allen has continued to play, his injury still affects him. He popped up on the Bills' injury report again last week with the same shoulder issue before their most recent game. He played through it again, but this suggests the injury persists more than a month later.

Will Josh Allen play in Week 12?

Josh Allen

Unless he suffers a setback before kickoff, Josh Allen is fully expected to play in Week 12 when the Buffalo Bills face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. He has remained on the injury report, though without an official designation, leading up to the game. He appeared on it last week before their matchup with the New York Jets. Still, he hasn't missed a game this year, and there is little reason to believe he will.

The superstar quarterback has consistently downplayed his shoulder injury since initially suffering it back in Week 6. He discussed this during a press conference via ESPN, explaining:

"I would put it in the pain management category, but, you know, it's feeling pretty good."

This is good news for the Bills, as they are not in the NFL Playoff picture. They will need to finish the 2023 NFL season on a positive note if they want to punch their ticket to the postseason. That starts with a challenging matchup in Week 12 against the Eagles, who currently have the best record in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 12

The Bills are expected to have Josh Allen in their Week 12 lineup against the Eagles. However, Dane Jackson and Taylor Rapp have been ruled out for this contest, leaving their defense in question. Jackson is officially listed on the injury report with a concussion, while Rapp has an injured neck.