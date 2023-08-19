Is Josh Allen playing today? Week 2 NFL preseason update on Bills QB 

Josh Allen, the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and the other club starters will play for around "a quarter and a half" versus the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in their second preseason game, according to head coach Sean McDermott's announcement from earlier this week.

This decision was made to prepare the team for the season, according to McDermott.

"Last year, we used a little different strategy," said the head coach. "This year, we're somewhat repeating what we did in years past. The players are being properly cared for, and we are getting them ready for Week 1."

In the team's first exhibition contest against the Indianapolis Colts, Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were absent. In that game, the Bills led 7-0 after the first quarter and eventually prevailed 23-19.

Since losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Postseason last season, the Bills' first team hasn't taken to the field collectively and this game against the Steelers' will give them the opportunity to get their rhythm back.

Josh Allen had one preseason start last year against the Denver Broncos, going 3 for 3 for 45 yards and one touchdown. He played more extensively the year prior, making 20 of 26 throws for 194 yards and a pair of scores in his only start against the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to the Bills' first regular-season game against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, Allen is anticipated to use the Steelers game to regain his playing fitness.

Josh Allen will provide a big challenge for the Steelers' defense

Josh Allen has unique qualities, strong legs, and the capacity to easily drive the ball downfield, making him among the league's top quarterbacks. The Steelers' secondary will now be put to an even harder challenge than the one they encountered in their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen, 27, recently completed his second Pro Bowl campaign where he accumulated 4,283 passing yards in addition to 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense displayed dominance in Week 1 of the preseason against a weaker Buccaneers offense. It will be a significant indicator if the unit is still able to perform admirably against a strong Bills offense.